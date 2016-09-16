Spotlight: Stop Adulting And Color At A Central Florida Museum

Starting this weekend Modernism Museum Mount Dora is spinning off the adult coloring trend to invite adults to the museum to color together in a peaceful, no stress atmosphere. The museum calls these sessions, "Serenity Saturdays."

Attendees will be in a warm setting, surrounded by art to get those creative juices flowing. Organizers say this is a great way to unplug and de-stress.

"Like you would use yoga or read a book to kind of disconnect from reality, let your subconscious flow," said Museum Director Juliet Ricci.

After coloring, you're encouraged to stay and take a look at the museum's current exhibit.

