© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Stop Adulting And Color At A Central Florida Museum

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 16, 2016 at 1:51 PM EDT
Photo courtesy of Modernism Museum Mount Dora.
Photo courtesy of Modernism Museum Mount Dora.

Starting this weekend Modernism Museum Mount Dora is spinning off the adult coloring trend to invite adults to the museum to color together in a peaceful, no stress atmosphere. The museum calls these sessions, "Serenity Saturdays."

Attendees will be in a warm setting, surrounded by art to get those creative juices flowing. Organizers say this is a great way to unplug and de-stress.

"Like you would use yoga or read a book to kind of disconnect from reality, let your subconscious flow," said Museum Director Juliet Ricci.

After coloring, you're encouraged to stay and take a look at the museum's current exhibit.

Hear more by clicking on the audio player above!

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightSpotlightmuseum
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details