© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water Flows To Increase From Lake Okeechobee To Coastal Estuaries

By Amy Green
Published September 15, 2016 at 12:10 PM EDT
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Water managers announced Thursday they will increase flows from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the news as the state's largest lake remains near a historic high with seven weeks remaining of Florida's rainy season.

But Paul Gray of Audubon of Florida says the releases of excess polluted water will not be as large as during the summer, when toxic algae blooms fouled coastal estuaries.

"They're only increasing them to what we consider the threshold of harmful releases. And what that means is this is the highest we can release without causing a lot of harm to the estuaries."

Lake Okeechobee has been rain-swollen all year, pressuring its aging dike. The influxes triggered the toxic blooms, which prompted emergency declarations in multiple counties.

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentlake okeechobeetoxic algae blooms
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details