Orlando Parks, Emergency Services To Receive More Money Under Proposed City Budget

Orlando parks and emergency services would receive more funding next fiscal year under the proposed city budget. Commissioners will take a first look at the plan Thursday evening at a public hearing. The commission is working with a general fund budget of $424,050,709, more than $24 million than last year. City officials attribute the hike to revenue from higher property taxes. Under the proposed budget, the police and fire departments, as well as housing and community development projects would receive additional funding. Currently, the police and fire departments hold half of the city's general fund money.

The public hearing starts at 5 p.m. at Orlando City Hall.