Man Charged, Denied Bond In Fort Pierce Mosque Fire

Port St. Lucie resident Joseph Michael Schreiber has been denied bond on arson charges in the fire that heavily damaged the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce.

Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen worshiped there.

Maj. David Thompson of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says investigators found a motorcycle at Schreiber’s home that is consistent with the one seen on the mosque surveillance video.

"An examination of Schreiber’s social media account also shows multiple anti-Islamic posts and comments," said Thompson. "Under Florida law, Schreiber will be charged with arson, and Florida’s hate crime enhancement will also be applied to the charge."

With the enhancement, 32-year-old Schreiber could face 30 years in prison.

Thompson said detectives are still investigating whether anyone else was involved in the arson.

The FBI is also considering charges.