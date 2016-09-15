Florida Tech Has The Most International Students In The Nation

The Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne ranked first on U.S. News and World Report’s “Schools with the Most International Students” list.

For the 2015-2016 academic year, one-third of Florida Tech’s students were from other countries.

“When we think about that we house 123 countries represented on this campus, it really indicates sort of the breadth of the international experience here,” said Wes Sumner, vice president for marketing and communications at Florida Tech.

Sumner also said that Florida Tech’s international reputation has kept growing over the last several years and they want to continue that trend.

To see a list of all the rankings, including the top 50 national universities, visit U.S. News and World Report.