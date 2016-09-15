© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Final Bear Population Estimate In Florida: 4,030

By Amy Green
Published September 15, 2016 at 10:32 AM EDT
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green
Wildlife authorities check a dead bear during Florida's bear hunt. Photo by Amy Green

Florida wildlife authorities say the state's bear population is growing at 4,030.

They say that is the final estimate after a count in 2014 and 2015. The Florida black bear was removed from the state's threatened list in 2012.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the state's bear population has grown by 48 percent since the last count in the early 2000s.

But Chuck O'Neal of Speak Up Wekiva says the estimate is high. His organization led a failed legal effort last year to stop the state's first bear hunt in two decades. He worries about the animal’s habitat.

"The problem is the area over which they extrapolated is not dense forest. It's been manipulated by the U.S. Forest Service and Florida Forest Service for longleaf pine restoration, which destroys not only oak trees that produce acorns but also the saw palmettos that produce saw palmetto berries."

Eric Sutton, assistant executive director of Florida Fish and Wildlife, says the estimate is scientifically sound.

"FWC's focus remains responsibly balancing the needs of black bears with the safety and well-being of Florida's families and communities."

The state agency voted against holding another bear hunt this year.

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsflorida fish and wildlife conservation commissionbearsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details