Non-Profit Pushes To Register American Muslim Voters

The non-profit organization EmergeUSA reached out to American Muslim voters on Islam's second most important holiday.

Volunteers were at 11 different locations throughout the state as part of National Eid Voter Registration Day.

Spokeswoman Baura Zia said, "We really believe that the American Muslim vote does have the potential to really change the course of this election."

The organization also put together a website with more tools and resources for voters in swing states.