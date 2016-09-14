© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Non-Profit Pushes To Register American Muslim Voters

By Radio Intern
Published September 14, 2016 at 7:36 AM EDT
Photo: Erik Hersman, Flickr.

The non-profit organization EmergeUSA reached out to American Muslim voters on Islam's second most important holiday.

Volunteers were at 11 different locations throughout the state as part of National Eid Voter Registration Day.

Spokeswoman Baura Zia said, "We really believe that the American Muslim vote does have the potential to really change the course of this election."

The organization also put together a website with more tools and resources for voters in swing states.

Central Florida News
