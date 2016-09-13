© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pulse Survivor Found Dead In Tampa

By Catherine Welch
Published September 13, 2016 at 11:10 AM EDT
Chris Brodman (left) was found dead in a back yard in Tampa. Photo: Facebook
Chris Brodman (left) was found dead in a back yard in Tampa. Photo: Facebook

A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting died in Tampa over the weekend.

Chris Brodman posted on social media and told news outlets like WKMG that he was at Pulse smoking a cigarette on the patio when the gunfire started, ultimately killing 49 people.

Brodman told his story to the media and on social media, and was filmed for television getting a Pulse related tattoo.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Brodman in the backyard of a Tampa home at 1:17 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics performed CPR, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy found no signs of trauma or violence. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulsePulse Shooting
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details