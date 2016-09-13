Pulse Survivor Found Dead In Tampa

A survivor of the Pulse nightclub shooting died in Tampa over the weekend.

Chris Brodman posted on social media and told news outlets like WKMG that he was at Pulse smoking a cigarette on the patio when the gunfire started, ultimately killing 49 people.

Brodman told his story to the media and on social media, and was filmed for television getting a Pulse related tattoo.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found Brodman in the backyard of a Tampa home at 1:17 a.m. Sunday. Paramedics performed CPR, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary autopsy found no signs of trauma or violence. The cause of death is still under investigation.