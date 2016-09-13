© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Fence At Pulse To Feature Works By Local Artists

By Amy Green
Published September 13, 2016 at 12:17 PM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
The fence around the Pulse nightclub will be replaced.

The new fence will feature a screen commemorating the 49 people killed and more than 50 injured at the club during the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Right now there’s a chain-link fence surrounding the nightclub where mourners have hung banners, flags and flowers.

The new fence will have a screen displaying works by local artists. The fence also will be smaller, offering more sidewalk space in front of the club. Street barricades will be removed.

Orange County Regional History Center employees will remove most of the memorial items from the site before the fence is installed.

More than 3,500 tribute items have been collected since the June 12 massacre from in front of the nightclub and at sites across the city. They will be cataloged and preserved at the history center.

Flowers also will be removed from Pulse and turned into soil to be used in city gardens.

The new fence will be installed Monday.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News.
