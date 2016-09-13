© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: A Second Career Tutoring Kids

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 13, 2016 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ernestine Mosley at Hi-Tech Tutoring, Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Ernestine Mosley at Hi-Tech Tutoring, Orlando. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Since the early 1990s, Ernestine Mosley has helped students with reading, writing and math at her after school tutoring center.

Mosley started Hi-Tech tutoring on Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando after retiring from a teaching career.

She reflects on a lifetime of impressing youngsters with the value of a good education, and the struggle to get the funds she needs to keep the center open.

Mosley is in her mid '80s, and she founded Hi Tech Tutoring nearly 25 years ago. After the Orlando Sentinel published an interview with Mosley last week, she says she’s been overwhelmed by messages of support - and donations.

Mosley says she wants to keep the center running for the sake of her students.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEducationIntersectionOrlandoErnestine Mosleytutoring
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details