Hundreds Submit Claims For $23 Million OneOrlando Fund

By Amy Green
Published September 12, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
The deadline is Monday for Pulse mass shooting victims and their families to submit claims for the OneOrlando Fund.

At least 228 claims already have been filed for the more than $23 million fund.

Donations will be accepted through Sept. 23, and distributions will begin Sept. 27.

The OneOrlando Fund is aimed at raising money for Pulse mass shooting victims and their families.

The families of those who died will have the highest priority, followed by those who were hospitalized overnight and those who were hurt but treated in the emergency room.  Those present at the club at the time of the attack can also submit claims.

The fund is administered by attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who administered the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund and a fund for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Forty-nine club-goers were killed in the June 12 mass shooting, the worst in modern American history. At least 50 were injured.

