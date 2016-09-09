Intersection: Zika Funding Failure, Clintons Swing Through I-4 Corridor, And Final Pulse Patient Goes Home

Congress failed to pass a Zika spending bill again as the number of Florida locally-acquired cases ticks up. At the height of it, Hurricane Hermine left tens of thousands of people in north Florida in the dark. How did Governor Rick Scott handle the first hurricane to hit the state in more than a decade?

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton swing through the all too critical I-4 corridor with stops in Orlando and Tampa.

Also, a settlement is reached between a homeowner association and an Orange County resident over the kinds of grass that can be used as lawns. The settlement brought no clarity to a Florida environmental protection law some say needs teeth.

Host Crystal Chavez is joined in the studio with Beth Kassab, columnist at the Orlando Sentinel, and Frank Torres of The Orlando Political Observer.

Also, Trimmel Gomes, host of The Rotunda podcast joined from Tallahassee.

Click the audio player to listen to the show!