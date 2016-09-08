© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeBary Sets Dates For Mayoral Election

By Catherine Welch
Published September 8, 2016 at 9:42 AM EDT
DeBary City Council votes to sue Mayor Clint Johnson over public records request. Photo: File
The City of DeBary has set dates for a special mayoral election. The mayor’s seat opened up last month when the city council removed Clint Johnson on charges that he violated the city’s charter.

Johnson vowed to run again just moments after being ousted from office, and the Daytona Beach News Journal reports that former mayor Bob Garcia will also run.

The city charter calls for an election 45 days after the mayor’s office is vacated. But that won’t happen because the city says it’s not enough time to complete a process required by state law.

So now mayoral candidates will have from October 24th to November 4th to qualify. With a special primary election on January 17th and special election March 14th.

Johnson was removed from office last month on charges that he ordered staff around in violation of the city’s charter.

