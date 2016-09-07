Bill Clinton Rallies Florida's Black Voters Behind Hillary

Standing before a crowd of longtime Hillary Clinton fans, former Bernie Sanders supporters, and on-the-fence voters in Orlando's predominantly black Richmond Heights neighborhood, former U.S. President Bill Clinton outlined Hillary's plan to develop workers’ technical skills and boost modern manufacturing.

During a forty-minute speech, Clinton blamed lack of economic progress on political gridlock in Congress, a concern that drew resident Olean Mwara to hear Clinton speak. She said she felt honored he came to the area where jobs are a concern.

“We have problems with the crime, we have problems with the economy. Youth being allowed to be employed. I don’t think Black females get the positions as other races do.”

Clinton hailed his wife's campaign as inclusive and progressive, encouraging voters to take part in a campaign set on strengthening the nation's economy and its people. He added that he has seen working class white Americans be manipulated all of his life, warning voters against unrealistic and divisive rhetoric, citing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign slogan, 'Make America Great Again.'

“If you’re a white Southerner, you know exactly what it means, don’t you? What it means is, ‘I’ll give you an economy you had 50 years ago and I’ll move you back up on the social totem pole and other people down. What Hillary wants to do is take the totem pole down and let us all go forward together!”

Clinton’s team is opening up dozens of field offices across Florida and making plans for an aggressive early voting campaign.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump will discuss national security and veterans issues at a forum Wednesday night in New York City.