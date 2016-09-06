Orlando Drivers Seeing Cheaper Gas At The Pump

Gas prices around Orlando dropped by two cents over the past week. A survey by GasBuddy.com found the average gallon of regular unleaded cost $2.17. That’s slightly cheaper than the national average.

Gas Buddy analyst Gregg Laskoski pinned the drop on crude oil prices that started to decline in the last week. “And that’s because there’s simply more downward pressure on global crude oil prices, because we have a supply: a global supply and a U.S. supply that far outpaces demand,” said Laskoski.

GasBuddy.com found Jacksonville had some of the cheapest gas in the state at $2.16 a gallon, while drivers in Miami are paying the most at an average $2.29 a gallon.

Gas Prices Across Florida

Jacksonville - $2.16

Tampa - $2.17

Orlando - $2.17

Ocala - $2.18

Gainesville - $2.19

Miami - $2.29

Source: GasBuddy.com