Intersection: Juice Bike Share And Cycling In Orlando

By Matthew Peddie
Published September 6, 2016 at 8:11 AM EDT
Juice bike share station in downtown Orlando. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE
Juice bike share station in downtown Orlando. Photo: Brendan Byrne, WMFE

On the streets of Orlando- you’ll see people pedaling around on bright orange bikes. The bikes are part of the city’s Juice Bike Share program.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne went to downtown Orlando to speak with Ian Sikonia from the city’s transportation planning division about the program which launched in summer last year.

Sikonia said the city is using data from the bikes to see where the high use routes are in Orlando, and putting plastic markers on those roads to remind motorists to share the road.

 

