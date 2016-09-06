Intersection: Juice Bike Share And Cycling In Orlando

On the streets of Orlando- you’ll see people pedaling around on bright orange bikes. The bikes are part of the city’s Juice Bike Share program.

90.7’s Brendan Byrne went to downtown Orlando to speak with Ian Sikonia from the city’s transportation planning division about the program which launched in summer last year.

Sikonia said the city is using data from the bikes to see where the high use routes are in Orlando, and putting plastic markers on those roads to remind motorists to share the road.