© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Final Pulse Victim Goes Home From Orlando Health

By Abe Aboraya
Published September 6, 2016 at 2:10 PM EDT
Orlando Health will not bill patients from the Pulse night Club shooting. The final victim has been discharged from the hospital.
Orlando Health will not bill patients from the Pulse night Club shooting. The final victim has been discharged from the hospital.

The final shooting victim in the Pulse Night Club shooting has been released from the hospital after 86 days.

The final patient was in critical condition from the night of the shooting until August 18 – more than two months. But then the patient saw improvement.

Now hospital officials say the patient has been discharged, but declined to go into any more detail than that, at the request of the family.

In total, Orlando Health got 44 Pulse shooting victims, including nine who died the day of the incident. The hospital performed 76 surgeries on victims.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando HealthHealthHealth WMFEPulsePulse Shooting
Abe Aboraya
See stories by Abe Aboraya
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details