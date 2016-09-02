© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

To Bennu & Back

By Brendan Byrne
Published September 2, 2016 at 2:24 AM EDT
Technicians make final preparations on OSIRIS-REx in a NASA clean room at Kennedy Space Center: Photo: Brendan Byrne
Technicians make final preparations on OSIRIS-REx in a NASA clean room at Kennedy Space Center: Photo: Brendan Byrne

NASA and its academic partners are about to do something they’ve never done before: launch a spacecraft, rendezvous with an asteroid, collect a sample of regolith, or dust, from the surface and return it to Earth.

OSIRIS-RExis set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast September 8th on a seven year mission. Dante Lauretta, Principle Investigation of the mission, gives us a tour of OSIRIS-REx and the the science equipment on board.

But just what are they hoping to find? And how in the world are they going to pull this one off? To give us the details of this historic mission we chat with Robin Seemangal, a reporter at The New York Observer, where he covers space and contributor to Popular Science.

Tags
Kennedy Space CenterSpaceasteroidAre We There Yetosiris-rexbennu
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details