With 600 Calls To 911, Dispatch System Was Stretched

The Orlando Police Department received more than 600 911 calls during the Pulse Night Club shooting, which stretched the dispatch system.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released some of the 911 calls it got from the Pulse Night Club shooting. In one, a caller tells the 911 operator that a shot hit of the door of the place where she was working.

"A shot hit your door?" the operator said. "Alright, let me try and get OPD back on the line. We’re getting several calls. They’re getting flooded with it."

She tries to transfer the call to OPD, but gets a busy signal.

The Orlando Police Department said it can handle eight simultaneous 911 calls. Then calls are routed to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which can take 16 calls. From there, Seminole County is the backup of the backup.

While there seemed to be issues transferring back over to the Orlando Police Department – OPD says in a statement that everyone who called 911 was connected to an operator.