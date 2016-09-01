© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Scott Urges Floridians To Prepare For Hermine

By Crystal Chavez
Published September 1, 2016 at 11:14 AM EDT
hermine-thurs

Hurricane Hermine is expected to make landfall Thursday night in the Big Bend area.

The storm’s center is expected to stay north of central Florida but forecasters say gusty winds and bands of heavy rain could move through our area Thursday evening into Friday morning. Governor Rick Scott is urging residents to get prepared.

“Three days of water, three days of food. If you need medicine make sure you have it. You have no idea if you will be able to get it after the storm hits,” said Scott.

Scott also closed state offices in 51 counties at noon Thursday including most central Florida counties.

