Free Workshop Provides Guidance On Wills

Orlando’s legal community leaders are offering a free legal and health education workshop today.

Attorneys and healthcare professionals will provide guidance regarding wills, advanced directives, and selection of healthcare surrogates.

The free workshop aims to help people affected by the tragedy at Pulse Nightclub.

Pro Bono Manager Lena Smith with Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida said the workshops are open to everyone.

“I think the Pulse incident made us realize how things can happen unexpectedly and how often times those we love are left kind of confused dazed and shocked and not really sure what to do what our wishes are," said Smith.

The workshop is being held at the Park Lake Presbyterian Church from six to eight p.m.

Workshop attendees may also register for a follow-up one-on-one legal advice wills clinic.