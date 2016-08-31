Orange County Sheriff Releases Some Pulse 911 Calls

911 calls released Tuesday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office show victim’s families became frustrated with the police response to the Pulse mass shooting.

At 4:30 a.m., a caller said it was his fifth time calling. His girlfriend was in the bathroom at Pulse and said there was no one inside.

"My girlfriend is in the bathroom," the unidentified man said on the call. "There are now four dead in the bathroom and two shot bleeding out, and if somebody doesn't get there soon they're going to die."

The tapes show 911 callers being routed to Orange County’s dispatch because Orlando’s 911 system was overloaded.