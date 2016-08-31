Central Florida Residents Load Up Sandbags Ahead Of Hermine

Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Hermine, which covers most of central Florida. Hermine is expected to bring heavy rain and the possibility of tornadoes, strong winds and flooding.

Central Florida residents have been picking up free sandbags Wednesday. John Mulhall with Orange County Emergency Management said we’re used to storms here but this is a good chance to educate new central Florida residents about severe weather.

“These are the types of events that we use to dust off our emergency plans, make sure we’re ready, make sure all of our contacts are up to date. Our Public Works Department is offering sandbags at eight different locations throughout the county,” said Mulhall.

Those are Orange County’s eight Maintenance Units. The county is distributing sandbags until 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The cities of Orlando and Kissimmee and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office also helped people load up sandbags Wednesday.

From Orange County, here are the sandbag pickup locations:

Apopka Maintenance Unit

3258 Clarcona Road

Apopka, FL 32703

Bithlo Maintenance Unit

18753 Old Cheney Highway

Bithlo, FL 32820

John Young Maintenance Unit

4200 S. John Young Parkway

Orlando, FL 32839

Taft Maintenance Unit

11442 Intermodal Way

Orlando, FL 32824

Three Points Maintenance Unit

4631 Young Pine Road

Orlando, FL 32829

West Orange Maintenance Unit

644 Beulah Road

Winter Garden, FL 34787

Zellwood Maintenance Unit

3400 Golden Gem Road

Zellwood, FL 32712

Goldenrod Maintenance Unit

2530 N. Forsyth Road

Orlando, FL 32792