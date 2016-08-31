Analysis: Orange-Osceola State Attorney's Race & Other Primary Night Results

In one of the biggest upsets of the August 30th primary election, Aramis Ayala beat incumbent Jeff Ashton in the Democratic primary for the 9th Circuit state attorney.

Political analysts Earnest DeLoach and Frank Torres discussed the state attorney's race and other primary night races with 90.7's Matthew Peddie.

DeLoach said he thought Ayala had a good chance going into last night's primary. "With the mailers, with the Soros money, and frankly with Mr. Ashton not really being, at least from my perspective, very active and visible in the campaign. I thought she had a real shot," said DeLoach.

Torres said Ayala outworked Ashton.

"She was just out campaigning harder, she was out knocking on doors, and just doing more work in addition to the heavy advertising that was purchased for her from outside sources," said Torres.

Meanwhile, in the race for Orange County Commission in District 5, incumbent Ted Edwards goes to a runoff election against Emily Bonilla.

"It was just one of those scenarios where you expected to see some other people there, and it turned out to be the underdog," said Torres of the County Commission race.

Patrick Murphy defeated US Rep. Alan Grayson in the Democratic senate primary. Grayson's wife Dena Grayson also lost out to Darren Soto in the Democratic primary for the 9th Congressional District.

"If you look at the numbers though, it could be argued that both Dena Grayson and Susana Randolph really almost split the vote against each other," said DeLoach.

"If you add up their numbers, they were either equal to or maybe would have surpassed Darren Soto," said Ernest DeLoach, who said he thinks Soto stood out as the most qualified in that race.

Senator Marco Rubio won handily in his primary against fellow GOP candidate Carlos Beruff. But Rubio still has a challenging few months ahead of him.

"He needs to separate himself from Donald Trump," said Torres.

"One thing you are going to see the Democratic party do is try to connect Marco Rubio to every single mistake that Donald Trump makes," said Torres.