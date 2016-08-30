Intersection: Primary Day Politics - Early Voting & Mail In Ballots

It’s primary day, and by this evening, we should know which of the leading Democratic challengers for Marco Rubio’s senate seat will move on to the general election in November. More than one million Floridians have already cast a ballot in early voting or by mail.

Political analysts Michelle Ertel and Dick Batchelor join us to discuss the mechanics of voting, how early voting and mail-in ballots are changing the way campaigns are run and voting is carried out.

They also talk about how the big races are shaking out, and why Marco Rubio is choosing to spend his primary night in Central Florida rather than South Florida.