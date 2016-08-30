© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Primary Day Politics - Early Voting & Mail In Ballots

By Matthew Peddie
Published August 30, 2016 at 6:23 AM EDT
Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Political analysts Dick Batchelor and Michelle Ertel. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

It’s primary day, and by this evening, we should know which of the leading Democratic challengers for Marco Rubio’s senate seat will move on to the general election in November. More than one million Floridians have already cast a ballot in early voting or by mail. 

Political analysts Michelle Ertel and Dick Batchelor join us to discuss the mechanics of voting, how early voting and mail-in ballots are changing the way campaigns are run and voting is carried out. 

They also talk about how the big races are shaking out, and why Marco Rubio is choosing to spend his primary night in Central Florida rather than South Florida. 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionDick BatchelorPrimary Electionmail in votingMichelle Ertel
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details