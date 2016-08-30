Intersection: AP Sports Reporter Terrance Harris Talks College Football & Orlando Magic

College football kicks off this weekend, and Associated Press sports reporter Terrance Harris is pumped.

"I want to see if Alabama is going to be at the top again. I have a feeling that in the SEC, we're looking at a change of guard. Maybe LSU steps up this year," said Harris.

Harris is also keeping a close eye on Florida State which plays Ole Miss at Camping World Stadium on September 5th.

"It's a national game between two top 25 opponents, with a lot of playoff implications," said Harris, who added that the spotlight will be on FSU's young quarterback, Deondre Froncois whose hometown is Orlando.

"So there's going to be some pressure on him, too, playing in front of his home crowd."

Still, said Harris, Froncois is "a kid that has all of the tools. He can throw the deep ball, he can throw the intermediate ball, he can also pull the ball down and run it."

Meanwhile,UCF football fans are looking to a new coach to build a winning team.

"Scott Frost comes from Oregon and he comes from that line of football where they play fast," said Harris.

"These guys are having to adjust."

As well as college football, Harris also covers the Orlando Magic.

Harris said it will be interesting to see what their coach Frank Vogel can do with the team.

"They need to make the playoffs this year," said Harris.

"I want to see what Serge Ibaka has, because now you're asking him to do something you never asked him to do in Oklahoma City and that's be the focal point." said Harris.

"Can he handle that? That's a lot of pressure."