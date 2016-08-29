Orlando Theme Parks Offering Bug Spray Amid Zika Concerns

Orlando’s major theme parks are responding to Zika cases in Florida by offering free insect repellant. Disney World, Universal and Sea World Orlando say they’re doing this out of an abundance of caution.

Theme park officials say they already have extensive mosquito control programs in place.

ThrillGeek Blogger Clint Gamache said he gets the safety concerns, but he hasn’t had any problems with mosquitoes there.

“I just think it’s a little bit of overkill to a certain extent but again I get why they’re doing it, but I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Gamache.

Health officials have not found any locally-transmitted cases of zika virus in Orlando.

Gamache said he’s more worried about protecting himself from the sun when visiting the theme parks.