Florida Voters Cast Ballots For Primary Election

Today is primary day across Florida, with voters determining everything from local school board to U.S. Senate races. Central Florida elections officials are predicting a pretty good turnout.

Orange County saw a surge in the final days of early voting, and officials hope that means more than 20 percent will turn out. Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said that’s more than in the 2012 and 2014 primary elections.

“Our voter registration is larger than those elections, and the issues are just as important to our community,” said Cowles. “So I would hope that we get over that 20 percent mark.”

Seminole County is expecting a little more than 20 percent. Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel said more than half of those expected voters have cast their ballot.

“When you pull up to your polling location today you’re going to think there’s not an election taking place because there’s no line out the door, there’s not a lot of hubbub,” said Ertel. “But walk on in, there is going to be something going on in there and it’s going to be a great election.”

In Volusia County, a little more than 50,000 ballots were cast either by mail or during early voting, and Brevard County has collected some 53,000 ballots.

The polls close at 7:00 pm. Results are expected to start coming in shortly after.

90.7 will have primary results following NPR newscasts at 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm.

Where To Vote

