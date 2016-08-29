© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind: Why It’s A Buyer’s And A Seller’s Housing Market

By Catherine Welch
Published August 29, 2016 at 9:34 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
If you’re looking to buy a house but aren’t seeing a whole lot of options – it’s not you. Well, it might be. As Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch it all depends on what kind of house you’re searching for.

Fishkind says the good news is that new construction is growing across most of the state, with the notable exception of Miami-Dade. In existing home sales, more homeowners are renting their homes instead of selling them because they can get a hearty rent for them or they’re waiting for sales prices to climb, says Fishkind.

Orlando Home Sales

July 2016July 2015Percent Change Year-over-Year
Closed Sales3,1083,305-6.0%
Paid in Cash682900-24.2%
Median Sale Price$230,000$200,00015.0%
Average Sale Price$269,762$245,14710.0%
Dollar Volume$838.4 Million$810.2 Million3.5%
Med. Pct. of Orig. List Price Received97.1%96.5%0.6%
Median Time to Contract29 Days38 Days-23.7%
Median Time to Sale78 Days84 Days-7.1%
New Pending Sales2,7093,096-12.5%
New Listings3,4803,588-3.0%
Pending Inventory4,4574,932-9.6%
Inventory (Active Listings)9,77410,705-8.7%
Months Supply of Inventory3.64.0-10.0%

 

Central Florida NewsHank FishkindFishkind Economic Commentarieshome sales
