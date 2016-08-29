Fishkind: Why It’s A Buyer’s And A Seller’s Housing Market
If you’re looking to buy a house but aren’t seeing a whole lot of options – it’s not you. Well, it might be. As Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch it all depends on what kind of house you’re searching for.
Fishkind says the good news is that new construction is growing across most of the state, with the notable exception of Miami-Dade. In existing home sales, more homeowners are renting their homes instead of selling them because they can get a hearty rent for them or they’re waiting for sales prices to climb, says Fishkind.
Click on the play button at the top of the page to learn more.
Orlando Home Sales
|July 2016
|July 2015
|Percent Change Year-over-Year
|Closed Sales
|3,108
|3,305
|-6.0%
|Paid in Cash
|682
|900
|-24.2%
|Median Sale Price
|$230,000
|$200,000
|15.0%
|Average Sale Price
|$269,762
|$245,147
|10.0%
|Dollar Volume
|$838.4 Million
|$810.2 Million
|3.5%
|Med. Pct. of Orig. List Price Received
|97.1%
|96.5%
|0.6%
|Median Time to Contract
|29 Days
|38 Days
|-23.7%
|Median Time to Sale
|78 Days
|84 Days
|-7.1%
|New Pending Sales
|2,709
|3,096
|-12.5%
|New Listings
|3,480
|3,588
|-3.0%
|Pending Inventory
|4,457
|4,932
|-9.6%
|Inventory (Active Listings)
|9,774
|10,705
|-8.7%
|Months Supply of Inventory
|3.6
|4.0
|-10.0%