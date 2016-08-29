Fishkind: Why It’s A Buyer’s And A Seller’s Housing Market

If you’re looking to buy a house but aren’t seeing a whole lot of options – it’s not you. Well, it might be. As Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch it all depends on what kind of house you’re searching for.

Fishkind says the good news is that new construction is growing across most of the state, with the notable exception of Miami-Dade. In existing home sales, more homeowners are renting their homes instead of selling them because they can get a hearty rent for them or they’re waiting for sales prices to climb, says Fishkind.

Orlando Home Sales