ULA Awarded Contract To Launch Next Mars Rover

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 26, 2016 at 11:14 AM EDT
CAD drawing of Mars 2020. Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech

United Launch Alliance will launch the next NASA Mars rover.

The space agency awarded the private space company a contract of $243 million dollars to launch the rover, named Mars 2020.

ULA will use an Atlas V rocket outfitted with four solid rocket boosters. The next generation of Martian rovers launches from Florida’s space coast in July of 2020

The new rover will have a slew of scientific instruments to survey the red planet including the first microphone to capture the sounds of Mars.

Development of the Mars 2020 rover is happening at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

 

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
