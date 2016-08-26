Minor Fish Kills Continue In Northern Indian River Lagoon

Experts are monitoring patches of dead fish and algae in the northern Indian River Lagoon.

More than 50 minor fish kills have been reported in August in Brevard County.

Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says the die-offs are associated with algae. He says various species of algae are blooming in patches, unlike a widespread bloom this spring.

"But we could have that situation again if we have a species that comes up in one of these bloom patches that actually is broadly tolerant, and then it can kind of take off and then it would take off like wildfire and move to other areas of the lagoon."

That bloom is believed to be responsible for the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Brevard County voters will decide in November whether to fund a $303 million clean-up of the Indian River Lagoon.