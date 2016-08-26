© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minor Fish Kills Continue In Northern Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published August 26, 2016 at 11:21 AM EDT
Fish kills are just one thing that can be reported on the FWC app. /File photo, Amy Green
The fish kill in March clogged much of the northern Indian River Lagoon with floating carcasses, like this residential canal in Cocoa Beach. Photo by Amy Green

Experts are monitoring patches of dead fish and algae in the northern Indian River Lagoon.

More than 50 minor fish kills have been reported in August in Brevard County.

Kevin Johnson of the Florida Institute of Technology says the die-offs are associated with algae. He says various species of algae are blooming in patches, unlike a widespread bloom this spring.

"But we could have that situation again if we have a species that comes up in one of these bloom patches that actually is broadly tolerant, and then it can kind of take off and then it would take off like wildfire and move to other areas of the lagoon."

That bloom is believed to be responsible for the worst fish kill in the lagoon in modern history.

Brevard County voters will decide in November whether to fund a $303 million clean-up of the Indian River Lagoon.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonBrevard CountyEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details