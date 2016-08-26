© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Just A Hop, Skip And A Parsec Away

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 26, 2016 at 9:31 AM EDT
An artist’s impression of the planet Proxima b. Photo: ESO
An artist’s impression of the planet Proxima b. Photo: ESO

You’ve probably already heard by now, but scientists just discovered an exoplanet that might be like Earth. It’s pretty close, too -- only about a parsec, or 4 light years away. Observers discovered it by noticing a wobble in the star Proxima Centari. That wobble was from the tug of this exoplanet.

Now, it’s time to verify the results. Joseph Harrington is a planetary scientist in the Department of Physicsat the University of Central Florida. He’s going to try and spot evidence of the planet using telescopes in space. He talks to host Brendan Byrne about the work  and what a discovery of this magnitude means for astronomy.

Tags
UCFspaceSpaceAre We There Yetexoplanetsproxima b
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details