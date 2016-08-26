© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: DeBary's Mayor, Downtown Development & Zika

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 26, 2016 at 6:54 AM EDT
Mayor Clint Johnson at the public hearing where the city council voted to remove him from office. Photo: Catherine Welch
Mayor Clint Johnson at the public hearing where the city council voted to remove him from office. Photo: Catherine Welch

DeBary Mayor Clint Johnson is gone, voted out by his own council. But the outspoken mayor says he’ll run again when the city holds a special election. Did Johnson get a raw deal? Will the city be better off without its cycling, rafting mayor?

Zika cases are continuing to emerge across Florida now in Pinellas County. What are you doing to prepare or guard against mosquitoes?

Parents line up against school districts in a showdown over testing. Is it fair to hold students back a grade if they don’t take a test?

Development in one of Orlando’s bungalow neighborhoods, the Milk District, is stirring controversy. Are duplexes crowding out the trees and shading your bungalows? What’s the role of local government in all of this?

And the Orange County charter review commission highlights a potential change to some elected positions: should the sheriff, the tax collector and others be term limited?

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details