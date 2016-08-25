© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

UCF Scientist Investigates New Planet Discovery

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 25, 2016 at 12:24 PM EDT
An artist’s impression of the planet Proxima b. Photo: ESO
An artist’s impression of the planet Proxima b. Photo: ESO

A new planet that might have liquid water was discovered orbiting one of Earth’s closest stars. Scientists at UCF plan to verify those results.

Proxima B is a planet slightly larger than Earth, found orbiting the star Proxima Centari about 4 light years away. It orbits at a distance from the star where the temperature is just right for liquid water, and possibly life.

Observers discovered the planet by watching the star wobble. Each time the planet moved around the star, it pulled it ever so slightly.

Now, astronomers want to verify those results. Professor Joseph Harrington is a planetary scientist in the Department of Physics at the University of Central Florida. He’s hoping to spot the planet using telescopes both on the ground and out in space.

Harrington says the discovery of the planet is a big step in the search for life in the Universe

“There are two things we need to do in astrobiology," said Harrington. "One is figure out what to look for and how to look for it. The other is figuring out a place to look, and we just checked that box."

New satellites launching soon, like NASA’s exoplanet hunter TESS and the James Webb Space Telescope, can help verify this planet and possibly find thousands more exoplanets.

Tags
Central Florida NewsUCFspaceSpaceexplorationproxima bastronomy
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details