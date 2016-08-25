UCF Pushes Back Planned Opening Of Downtown Campus

The University of Central Florida has pushed back the opening of its planned downtown campus to the fall of 2019. The original plan was to open it a year earlier.

University officials said in a statement Thursday that this is one of the largest projects in UCF’s history and they want to make sure they get it right.

UCF said it’s closer to construction. This week the university signed contracts with the design and build team.

The downtown campus is expected to serve 7,700 UCF and Valencia students.