© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

30-Year Restoration of St. Johns River Headwaters Reaches Completion

By Amy Green
Published August 25, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida

Work is complete on a 30-year, 250 million dollar restoration of the St. Johns River's headwaters, one of the largest wetland restoration efforts in the world.

The work was done to resurrect a more natural flow of water in the headwaters of the state's longest river, which begins in central Florida and flows north toward Jacksonville.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green talked with St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman about the work.

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns riverEnvironmentst. johns riverkeeper
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details