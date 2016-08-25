30-Year Restoration of St. Johns River Headwaters Reaches Completion

Work is complete on a 30-year, 250 million dollar restoration of the St. Johns River's headwaters, one of the largest wetland restoration efforts in the world.

The work was done to resurrect a more natural flow of water in the headwaters of the state's longest river, which begins in central Florida and flows north toward Jacksonville.

90.7 environmental reporter Amy Green talked with St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman about the work.