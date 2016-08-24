FDLE Concludes Its Pulse Shooting Investigation

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is done with its investigation into the Pulse nightclub shooting. And its findings have been turned over to State Attorney Jeff Ashton’s office.

The FDLE’s role was only to look at the shooting death of the Pulse gunman by Orlando police officers and Orange County deputies. The FDLE investigation won’t be made public until after Ashton makes a determination about the officers’ actions.

A gunman killed 49 people and injured more than 50 during the June 12th shooting that included a more than two-hour standoff with police. It's the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.