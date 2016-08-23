Intersection: East West Records

In the age of the digital download, a smartphone can hold thousands of songs. But for some music lovers, nothing beats sound or the feel of a vinyl record.

Hanna and Roman Skrobko opened East West Records in Orlando in 1971. Now they’re selling records to a whole new generation of audiophiles.

Hanna Skrobko said they started the store "because nobody told us we couldn't do it."

"We were going to open a clothing store, but this was not a clothing store friendly place, and we needed a record store here big time, so that's what we did."

"And because of me, and my geekish inclination to music, it was easy," she said.

Skrobko said she thinks people are coming back to hard copy music.

"I think people actually want to have the stuff in their hand, read the actual liner notes."

Skrobko compared owning a record player to owning a pet: "You have to care for it, you have to touch it, you have to keep it clean," she said.

"You have to handle it a certain way. It's hands on. It's a very kind of visceral kind of enjoyment."

