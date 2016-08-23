Florida Elephant Center Files To Quit Business Operations

An elephant center that had ties to Disney says it will no longer do business in Florida.

The National Elephant Center, in Indian River County, filed withdrawal papers this month with the state. Last November, the center relocated its last two elephants. One went to the Jacksonville Zoo, the other African elephant went to Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The center started accepting elephants in 2013.

The Orlando Sentinel reports three elephants sent to the facility died. The center’s website said it provided short and long-term care for elephants while habitats were constructed or renovated at accredited zoos.

The center’s board has said it was looking into whether to use the space to care for other animals while it waited for more elephants needing care. But with the center filing to no longer do business in Florida, it’s unclear what will happen with the 225-acre property.