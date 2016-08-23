Commission Reports On Charter Changes Heading To Orange County Voters

The Orange County Charter Review Commission delivers its final report to the Orange County Commission Tuesday including measures heading to voters.

The Charter Review Commission is made up of 15 Orange County citizens who review the way the county is run and offer revisions and amendments to the County’s charter.

The Commission approved three initiatives now heading to the general election ballot in November.

Read the CRC's full report here (PDF)

The first changes how citizens can amend the county’s charter. The ballot measure calls for signatures from at least 10 percent of voters in each district.

Another ballot measure would change all six county constitutional officers – Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Clerk and the Court and Comptroller – into a nonpartisan, elected post that have term limits. Right now those offices are partisan with no term limits.

The final measure tackles legal issues with switching the offices to non-partisan elections.

The Charter Review commission met 84 times including public hearings since 2015.