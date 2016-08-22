© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County Solar Co-Op Holds Informational Meetings

By Amy Green
Published August 22, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Solar panels. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Solar panels. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Informational meetings are Monday on the region's first countywide solar co-op.

The Orange County Solar Co-op is aimed at driving down prices by combining homeowners' buying power. Together members consider proposals and select installers.

Mary Dipboye of FL Sun says the goal is to remove any mystery about how solar power works for homeowners in a state where the energy source still is new.

"Over the last two years prices on solar equipment have dropped like 80 percent, and that's been through competition, through better efficiency in manufacturing."

FL Sun is dedicated to spreading solar statewide. The Orange County Solar Co-op is the second the organization has helped set up, after one in St. Petersburg.

Already the Orange County Solar Co-op has more than 70 members. It also was established with help from Orange County, City of Orlando, League of Women Voters and Sierra Club.

You can learn more at www.flsun.org/orange-county.

Tags
Central Florida News
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details