Orange County Solar Co-Op Holds Informational Meetings

Informational meetings are Monday on the region's first countywide solar co-op.

The Orange County Solar Co-op is aimed at driving down prices by combining homeowners' buying power. Together members consider proposals and select installers.

Mary Dipboye of FL Sun says the goal is to remove any mystery about how solar power works for homeowners in a state where the energy source still is new.

"Over the last two years prices on solar equipment have dropped like 80 percent, and that's been through competition, through better efficiency in manufacturing."

FL Sun is dedicated to spreading solar statewide. The Orange County Solar Co-op is the second the organization has helped set up, after one in St. Petersburg.

Already the Orange County Solar Co-op has more than 70 members. It also was established with help from Orange County, City of Orlando, League of Women Voters and Sierra Club.

You can learn more at www.flsun.org/orange-county.