Fishkind Conversations: Florida Growing Jobs In Surprising Places

Florida’s unemployment rate held steady last month for the third month in a row. But as Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch, that doesn’t mean job growth was flat.

Fishkind says the I-4 Corridor continues to see the strongest job growth in Florida, especially from Orlando to Tampa where more than 100,000 jobs were generated over the last year. That's nearly half of Florida’s total job growth, said Fishkind. And Orlando led the state with job growth of 50,800.