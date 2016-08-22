© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Florida Growing Jobs In Surprising Places

By Catherine Welch
Published August 22, 2016 at 12:32 PM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Florida’s unemployment rate held steady last month for the third month in a row. But as Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Catherine Welch, that doesn’t mean job growth was flat.

Fishkind says the I-4 Corridor continues to see the strongest job growth in Florida, especially from Orlando to Tampa where more than 100,000 jobs were generated over the last year. That's nearly half of Florida’s total job growth, said Fishkind.  And Orlando led the state with job growth of 50,800.

Data as of July 2016Unemployment RateJob Gain last 12 Months% Change Jobs
Florida4.7%        250,200 3.1%
Cape Coral-Ft. Myers4.8%7,9003.2%
Gainesville4.7%3,9002.9%
Jacksonville4.9%24,3003.7%
Lakeland-Winter Haven6.0%3,7001.8%
South Florida5.1%74,0002.9%
  Ft. Lauderdale4.7%36,3004.5%
 Miami5.4%21,4001.9%
  West Palm Beach5.2%15,4002.6%
Naples5.4%5,3003.9%
North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton4.8%6,2002.2%
Ocala6.1%1,9001.9%
Orlando4.6%50,8004.4%
Palm Bay5.4%2,1001.0%
Pensacola5.1%2,4001.4%
Port St. Lucie5.8%4,1003.0%
Punta Gorda5.6%1,3002.9%
Sebastian-Vero6.8%1,5003.1%
Tallahassee5.1%3,5002.0%
Tampa-St. Pete4.8%38,2003.1%
