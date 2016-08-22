© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Father Reached Inside Alligator's Jaws In Failed Rescue Attempt, Report Shows

By Amy Green
Published August 22, 2016 at 12:43 PM EDT
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The company says riders will be able to make stops at Disney and the Orlando International Airport as soon as 2022. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The father of a toddler killed in an alligator attack at Walt Disney World reached his hands inside the animal's jaws as he tried to pry them open and free his son.

That's according to a final report released Monday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The report shows the alligator sank teeth into 2-year-old Lane Graves' skull and neck before drowning him on June 14. The boy's submerged body was recovered the next day.

Lane was building sand castles at Disney's Grand Floridian hotel, using a bucket to scoop water from the Seven Seas Lagoon. Other children were there but not at the time of the attack.

One of two seven-foot-long female alligators is believed to be responsible. Six alligators were euthanized after the attack.

The family was on vacation from Nebraska. They have indicated they will not sue the resort.

Tags
Central Florida Newswalt disney worldalligator attack
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details