7 Hospitals Planned in Orange County, Including Medical City, Horizon West And More

Competition is heating up to build hospitals in Orange County.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has received seven applications to build new hospitals just in Orange County. Now, that does not mean seven hospitals will be approved by the state.

Instead, there are at least three areas in Orange County where hospitals have said they want to build: Horizon West, Winter Garden and Lake Nona Medical City. Hospitals are likely competing head-to-head for those rights.

Adventist Health System wants to build a 100-bed hospital in the Winter Garden area. Adventist Health System released a statement saying that it's new Winter Garden emergency room has already seen 10,000 patients since opening in February and they want to expand with a hospital.

"Now we are looking to expand our capabilities in Winter Garden by adding 100 inpatient beds, 20 observation beds, inpatient and outpatient surgical services and a diagnostic cath lab," the statement reads. "These changes will bring the Winter Garden community access to a higher level of medical care closer to home, while also reducing the number of helicopter transfers to other hospitals."

Orlando Health said it plans a hospital in the Horizon West area in addition to a planned free-standing emergency department and medical office building.

"As families have continued to move into the area, the need for a full-service hospital in that community continues to grow," the statement reads. "While other West Orange communities such as Winter Garden and Ocoee are amply served by Health Central Hospital, access to high quality services for Horizon West families can be difficult to reach. That’s why Orlando Health is seeking a Certificate of Need from the state to construct a hospital in Horizon West."

For-profit hospital chain HCA has also filed two applications in Orange County, locations unknown. And UCF wants to build an academic teaching hospital attached to the UCF College of Medicine. They're asking for partners to submit proposals on that by next week.

The exact locations of where hospitals want to build, and arguments for why Orange County needs more hospital beds, are due in the full applications next month. Until then, hospitals can keep their cards close to the chest.

Check here to see where other hospitals are planned across Florida. And see below for a breakdown of the applications:

HCA: Established Central Florida Health Services, LLC to establish a general acute care hospital of up to 100 licensed acute care beds

Adventist Health System: Florida Hospital/Adventist Health System/Sunbelt Inc. doing business as Florida Hospital wants to establish a general acute care hospital campus of up to 100 beds; Location: Winter Garden.

Adventist Health System: formed LN Health Partner Inc. to establish a new general acute care hospital of up to 100 beds. Location: Unknown

HCA: Orange County Healthcare, LLC/Orange County Healthcare, LLC Establish a new general acute care hospital of up to 100 licensed acute care beds

Orlando Health: established Orlando Health Central Inc. to establish a new Class I general hospital with up to 103 acute care beds. Location: Horizon West.

Orlando Health: Orlando Health Inc. wants to establish a new Class I general hospital with up to 100 acute care beds. Location: unknown.

University of Central Florida: established UCF Academic Health Center LLC to establish a new general acute care hospital of up to 100 beds. Location: Lake Nona Medical City.