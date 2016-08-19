Spotlight: Orlando's Maxine's On Shine Invites Foodies To Magical Dining Month

Restaurants across central Florida are prepping "magical menus." Magical Dining Month kicks off its preview week August 29th. It’s a chance to experience the Orlando area’s culinary scene while contributing to a charitable cause.

Here’s how it works: Participating restaurants will offer three-course dinners for $33. A dollar from each meal will go to The Russell Home which serves children with disabilities.

Maxine’s On Shine is one of the eateries on the Magical Dining Month list.

"I think that Magical Dining Month is the true representation of the foodie in all of you, coming out for a monthly holiday of true epicurean delights," said co-owner Kirt Earhart.

Earhart talks about what's on Maxine's magical menu, who Maxine is and more!

Maxine's exhibits local art on its walls.