Florida’s Jobless Rate Holds Steady In July

Florida’s unemployment rate held steady last month at 4.7 percent. It has remained unchanged for three straight months.

Much of the job growth was in the construction, health services and hospitality sectors. PNC economist Mekael Teshome notes that while Florida’s been adding more jobs, wage growth has been tepid.

“Just based on the kinds of jobs that are being added the balance of job creation has tilted towards the lower end of the pay scale,” said Teshome. “And that ultimately is the primary weakness in the economic story right now.”

Unemployment Numbers Across The State

The Orlando area continued to lead the state in job growth, followed by the Tampa – St. Pete and Ft. Lauderdale – Pompano Beach areas.

Unemployment Rate In Central Florida

Brevard County – 5.4%

Lake County – 5.0%

Orange County – 4.5%

Osceola County – 5.1%

Seminole County – 4.5%

Volusia County – 5.2%

Across the state, the lowest unemployment rate was 3.1 percent in Monroe County, home to Key West. The highest was in Hendry County, east of Ft. Myers near Lake Okeechobee, at 11.7 percent.