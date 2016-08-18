Minor Fish Kills, Foul Smell Prompt Water Testing In Daytona Beach Area

Wildlife authorities are investigating after three small fish kills and a nasty ocean smell were reported in the Daytona Beach area.

The fish kills and foul smell were reported over the weekend and on Monday in Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach.

Michelle Kerr is a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

"According to the fish kill reports from citizens the most affect species appear to be cowfish, striped burrfish, triggerfish and porcupine puffer fish."

Volusia County staff members collected water samples from Ormond Beach to Ponce Inlet.

Test results are expected soon.

All beaches are open.