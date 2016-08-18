© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Minor Fish Kills, Foul Smell Prompt Water Testing In Daytona Beach Area

By Amy Green
Published August 18, 2016 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Daytona Beach Chamber of Commerce
Wildlife authorities are investigating after three small fish kills and a nasty ocean smell were reported in the Daytona Beach area.

The fish kills and foul smell were reported over the weekend and on Monday in Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores and New Smyrna Beach.

Michelle Kerr is a spokeswoman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute.

"According to the fish kill reports from citizens the most affect species appear to be cowfish, striped burrfish, triggerfish and porcupine puffer fish."

Volusia County staff members collected water samples from Ormond Beach to Ponce Inlet.

Test results are expected soon.

All beaches are open.

 

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
