Judge Hears Arguments In Dispute Over Pulse 911 Calls

A judgement is expected soon in legal action over whether the Pulse nightclub gunman's full communications with law enforcement should be made public.

A federal judge heard arguments Thursday over whether the action should take place in federal or state court.

Also at issue are more than 600 911 calls the Orlando Police Department and Orlando Fire Department received on the night of the June 12 massacre.

News organizations including The Associated Press and Orlando Sentinel contend the records are public and filed suit in state court seeking access. 90.7 News is not a party to the suit.

The city of Orlando responded with legal action that would place the matter in federal court, reasoning the FBI is involved in the ongoing investigation.

Partial transcripts of the gunman's communications with law enforcement have been released, as well as dispatch logs that mention some of what 911 callers told police.

Some family members are coming forward and saying they want the tapes to remain private. Laly Santiago-Leon lost her cousin in the Pulse shooting and does not want the tapes released.

“We would appreciate the privacy in that matter," Santiago-Leon said. "I know it’s hard because this is bigger than anybody else, than all of us, and everyone wants to know so they can piece things together. But I’d rather wait. And I hope the family’s voices are not getting lost.”