Final Pulse Survivor Sees Improvement At ORMC

The final victim still hospitalized from the Pulse Night Club Shooting is improving.

One patient has been in critical condition for two months at Orlando Regional Medical Center, but now the hospital reports the patient has improved to "guarded condition."

Orlando Regional got 44 of the shooting victims from Pulse; nine died that first day, but none have died since. ORMC has discharged 34 patients, and surgeons have done 75 surgeries on victims.

Orlando Health previously said it expects more than $5 million dollars in unreimbursed costs from the Pulse Night Club shooting.