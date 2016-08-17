Orange County To Replace Bus Stop Benches

Orange County is overhauling its bus stop benches.

The county has been in litigation with Metro Bench, the company that provides the benches.

County commissioners voted to resolve the litigation, and under the new agreement Metro Bench will replace about 900 benches at a rate of six per week.

The new steel benches will sit on a concrete slab, and Metro Bench will be responsible for maintaining them.

Benches in high ridership areas will be replaced first.

The settlement agreement won’t cost the county any money.